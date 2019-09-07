|
ZICHLIN, Fred 54, of Tampa died Friday, September 6, 2019. Mr. Zichlin co-founded and operated Stonemans Statueland for over 25 years. He had an affinity for sports and bodybuilding. Preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sylvia, survivors include his father, Dr. Jack Zichlin; brother, Ira Zichlin (Fran Jensen); sisters, Edee Hammer and Sally Pliskow; nephews, Jared Pliskow (Amanda) and Ethan Pliskow (Amanda); and a great-niece and nephew. Graveside services will be held Sunday, 1 pm at Gan Shalom Cemetery, Lutz. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice. Condolences may be expressed online at: segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019