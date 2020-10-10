1/1
Freda CREWDSON
CREWDSON, Freda Fay "Fearless" 93, passed away in her sleep peacefully August 28, 2020, at her youngest daughter, Rebecca's home in Tampa, Florida. She was born August 21, 1927 in Dunbar, West Virginia to Herbert and Minnie Lindsey. She was the third of nine siblings, Paul Henry, Goldie Louise, Freda Fay, Eva Mae, Betty Jo, Carl Ray, Thomas Dewey, Joseph Douglas, and Linda Luella. Freda and Richard Crewdson were married 54 years and lovingly raised five children, Sandi, Tami, Rick, Jeff, and Rebecca. Freda loved to love on her family. You could never enter or leave her home or a family gathering without a warm hug and a kiss. Family was the most important thing in her life besides her husband, Richard "Dick," who preceded her in death September 1, 2008. Freda is survived by her brothers, Tom and wife, Mary Lou, Doug and wife, Jeanie; her daughters, Sandi, Tami and husband, Bob; son, Rick and wife, Inge; predeceased son Jeff and wife, Susan; daughter, Rebecca; six grandchildren, Melanie and husband, Chris, Landon, Katie, Kyle, Malia and Reece; and two great-grandchildren, Thor and Gavin.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
