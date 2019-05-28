CRAWFORD, Freddie Lee
81, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to his heavenly home Friday, May 17, 2019. Mr. Crawford was one of the "Courageous 12" with the St. Petersburg police department. He retired after many years in law enforcement as the Director of Corrections for Miami-Dade County. Mr. Crawford was well known in the community and a member of the Jordan Park Neighborhood Association. He is survived by his sons, Frederick Crawford (Veronica), Quentin Harris (Marva), Norma Crawford, Terryl Crawford, and Kofi Adisa; daughters, Joan Crawford (Roger Louis), Peggy Crawford, Tracy Crawford, and Kimberly Crawford; one brother, Arthur Lee Crawford; two sisters, Verdell Wyman and Shirley Tiggs; 28 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 5-8 pm, at New Jerusalem M.B. Church, 1715 18th Ave. S. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10 am, at First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, 1900 Gandy Blvd. North.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019