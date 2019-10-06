STAFFORD, Freddie (McCoy) 87, a life-long resident of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away September 29, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1931, to Fred and Beaulah (Curry) Stafford. He worked and retired after 28 years as a machinist for Tampa Ship Yard. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Livia Stafford; and his grandson, Timothy James. Freddie is survived by his daughters, Freda James (Woody) of Spring Hill; Wanda Vining of Land O' Lakes; Veronica Stafford (Joe Vollmar) of Port Richey; two grandchildren, Tina Rumore and Brian Vining; three great-grandchildren, Travis James, Vinnie Rumore and Savannah Vining; several nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence. Brewer & Sons Fuenral Home (352) 796-4991 www.brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019