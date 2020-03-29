BURNS, Freddie Lee 75, of S.t Petersburg, Florida, transitioned March 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Channie Mae Burns; sons, Freddie Burns (Nikita) and Michael D. Burns (Sharcie); daughters, Krista R. Burns and Antwane Burns; sisters, Leila Mae Lumford and Betty Jean Adams; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 31, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 10 am, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020