ENDERLE, Frederick A.
"Fred" passed away peacefully July 25, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Geraldine; five children; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was born in Philadelphia PA. He was a Veteran of World War II serving in the Seabees. He enjoyed traveling to Alaska to visit his son Ed and family. Fred spent the last 10 years enjoying the county life in Crystal River FL with his wife and son Rick.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019