CAMBLE, Frederick B.
of St. Petersburg, passed Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was employed with Kissin' Cuzzins restaurant for over 30 years. He is survived by his loving family, son, Frederick Stewart; daughter, Natasha Camble, other family members and friends. Memorial services Thursday, April 11, 2019, 6 pm at McRae Chapel, 1940 MLKing St. So.
"A McRae Service"
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 895-6005
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019