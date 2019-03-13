Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick "Ralph" BALTES. View Sign





passed at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Ralph passed peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife of 62 years, Frances and his son, Mike. Also present at his passing were dear family friends, Jack and Lori Carrillo. It is with great sadness that his family announces his passing. Ralph will be fondly remembered and forever loved by his daughter-in-law, Lena. Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Charles, and parents, June and Walter.



Ralph will be affectionately remembered by family and friends as a loving and dedicated husband, father, trusted and loyal friend, go-to neighbor for all household repairs, Plant High School Panther, Master Mason of the Freemasons and a Shriner, and distinguished US Coast Guard veteran. His passions in life were gardening, fishing, boating, sports, and being surrounded by family and friends.



Please join Ralph's family for interment services on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2 pm, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery located at 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. Ralph requested no visitation, viewing, or other services be held after his passing. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate and remember Ralph's incredible life and contributions will be held at the family's home after interment services. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Ralph requested that donations be made to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children in his name.



The family extends their deepest gratitude to all Lifepath Hospice staff members and nurses (especially Robert and Rita) for their extraordinary dedication and caring.





3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa , FL 33629

Funeral Home Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa , FL 33629
813-835-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019

