SCALF, Frederick C.
79, of Riverview, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. A 23-year veteran of the US Air Force, he was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret and brothers, James and Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Frederick A. Scalf; daughter, Debra L. Chastain; brother, Roger A. "Bud" Scalf; sisters, Elizabeth Harshbarger and Barbara Howarter; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the We Care For Paws Foundation. Please sign the online guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019