Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick COOPER. View Sign Service Information Cochran Funeral Home 177 Rice Street Hiawassee , GA 30546 (706)-896-6000 Send Flowers Obituary

COOPER, Frederick Marshelle 81, formerly of Bryson City, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Hiawassee, Georgia Monday, December 23, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Marion Mortensen Cooper; daughter, Deborah Williams and husband David Williams; his son, Frederick Marshelle Cooper II; four grandchildren, Scot and Kara Williams, and Jacob and Kirsten Cooper; sister, Mina Krumsieg; much loved nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Archie and Eva Pauline Cooper, and brother, James Cooper. Fred was born December 7, 1938 in Laurinburg, North Carolina. He graduated from Warren Central High School and also attended Howe High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he lettered in basketball, track, and football. In 1958, he moved to Clearwater, Florida, where he served in the Army National Guard as an artilleryman, mortarman, and recoilless rifleman. For years, he sold cars at Stone Buick and Carlisle Lincoln Mercury, priding himself on his ability to meet the needs of the customer and earning their trust for future purchases. He was a beloved baseball coach for the Clearwater American Little League at Sid Lickton Field and served as a "Gold Coat" for the Largo Band of Gold. He had a passion for family, travel, camping, animals, and Jeeps. He retired to Bryson City, North Carolina, where he was a member of the First Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be held at Brasstown Manor Saturday, January 18, at 11 am. Reverend John Tagliarini will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Fred's life, please love your family well and take time to make precious memories with them. To sign his online guestbook, please visit

COOPER, Frederick Marshelle 81, formerly of Bryson City, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Hiawassee, Georgia Monday, December 23, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Marion Mortensen Cooper; daughter, Deborah Williams and husband David Williams; his son, Frederick Marshelle Cooper II; four grandchildren, Scot and Kara Williams, and Jacob and Kirsten Cooper; sister, Mina Krumsieg; much loved nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Archie and Eva Pauline Cooper, and brother, James Cooper. Fred was born December 7, 1938 in Laurinburg, North Carolina. He graduated from Warren Central High School and also attended Howe High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he lettered in basketball, track, and football. In 1958, he moved to Clearwater, Florida, where he served in the Army National Guard as an artilleryman, mortarman, and recoilless rifleman. For years, he sold cars at Stone Buick and Carlisle Lincoln Mercury, priding himself on his ability to meet the needs of the customer and earning their trust for future purchases. He was a beloved baseball coach for the Clearwater American Little League at Sid Lickton Field and served as a "Gold Coat" for the Largo Band of Gold. He had a passion for family, travel, camping, animals, and Jeeps. He retired to Bryson City, North Carolina, where he was a member of the First Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be held at Brasstown Manor Saturday, January 18, at 11 am. Reverend John Tagliarini will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Fred's life, please love your family well and take time to make precious memories with them. To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.cochranfuneralhomes.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Cochran Funeral Home of Hiawassee, Georgia. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close