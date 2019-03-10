DAILY, Frederick III
passed away February 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Fred was a prominent Tax Attorney for over 50 years and the author of several books on tax law. He spent his formative years in St. Petersburg, and San Francisco. Fred loved traveling and was an avid coin collector. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; his mother, Joella; sister, Debby; brother, Richard; and his sons, Derick, Garren and Shan; and six grandchildren.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019