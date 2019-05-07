Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Franklin JULIAN. View Sign Service Information Beyers Funeral Home-Purcell Chapel 114 W. Noble Ave Bushnell , FL 33513 (352)-793-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

JULIAN, Frederick Franklin



of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, was promoted to Heaven on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A service to honor him will be held at the First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am. Family visitation will be from 10-10:45 am.



Born in Chattanooga, TN to Frankie and Earl Julian on April 27, 1929, he was one of six children: Sam, Edna, Nell, Joe, and Donald. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Tampa, FL, and served in the Navy aboard the USS Whetstone during the



His business career took his family to Jacksonville, where he was a District Manager with The Pillsbury Company. Frank served as President of the Grocery Manufacturers Representative Association (GMRA), and he hosted the National Pillsbury Bake Off in Florida. He and Thelma enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, and the Holy Land.



Friends and family knew Frank as a principled Godly man, with a humble sweet spirit of leadership by faith, a man of character, living his life daily as the Lord's Servant. He was dedicated to his Church, a wise and trusted counselor, a prayer warrior, helping those in need with full trust in God. He leaves behind a legacy that is immeasurable on Earth.



He took great pride in his family and had a loving bond with his grandchildren, Sara, Tyler, Samantha, and Kendall. There are many memories of family trips and family reunions. Members of his family include his brother, Donald and wife, Gloria Julian; sister-in-law, Peggy Julian; daughter, Karen and Ken Wilson; son, Ted and Karen Julian.



As a talented golfer, fisherman, baseball player and horseshoe expert, Frank had the unsurpassed ability to grill the best steak or hamburger and open his home to serve, ending with a good game of Dominoes and dessert. Frank was admired and respected by everyone who met him.





JULIAN, Frederick Franklinof Lake Panasoffkee, FL, was promoted to Heaven on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A service to honor him will be held at the First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am. Family visitation will be from 10-10:45 am.Born in Chattanooga, TN to Frankie and Earl Julian on April 27, 1929, he was one of six children: Sam, Edna, Nell, Joe, and Donald. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Tampa, FL, and served in the Navy aboard the USS Whetstone during the Korean War . Frank married his love, Thelma Pratt, and they became parents to their two children, Karen and Ted.His business career took his family to Jacksonville, where he was a District Manager with The Pillsbury Company. Frank served as President of the Grocery Manufacturers Representative Association (GMRA), and he hosted the National Pillsbury Bake Off in Florida. He and Thelma enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, and the Holy Land.Friends and family knew Frank as a principled Godly man, with a humble sweet spirit of leadership by faith, a man of character, living his life daily as the Lord's Servant. He was dedicated to his Church, a wise and trusted counselor, a prayer warrior, helping those in need with full trust in God. He leaves behind a legacy that is immeasurable on Earth.He took great pride in his family and had a loving bond with his grandchildren, Sara, Tyler, Samantha, and Kendall. There are many memories of family trips and family reunions. Members of his family include his brother, Donald and wife, Gloria Julian; sister-in-law, Peggy Julian; daughter, Karen and Ken Wilson; son, Ted and Karen Julian.As a talented golfer, fisherman, baseball player and horseshoe expert, Frank had the unsurpassed ability to grill the best steak or hamburger and open his home to serve, ending with a good game of Dominoes and dessert. Frank was admired and respected by everyone who met him.

