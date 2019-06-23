ARNOLD, Frederick George
Jr. "Freddy"
loving son, father and grandfather passed away June 8, 2019, at age 49, in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born April 2, 1970, in Northampton, MA, to Fred and Diane (Scurti) Arnold. Freddy was preceded in death by his father, Fred George Arnold Sr. He is survived by grandfather, Bill; mother, Diane; brother, Josh; three children, Elysse, Fred, and Alexandra; and granddaughter, Riley. He also left behind aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held July 1, 2019 at 5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019