JOHNSON, Frederick F. "Fred" 74, of Clearwater, passed away on Dec. 26., 2019. He went to school in Kenos- ha and Salem WI and received an AA degree in computers. Fred also served eight years in the Naval Air Reserves and two on active duty in the US Navy. He moved here in 1981 and he retired, after 30 years, from Morton Plant Hospital. (Baycare). There are no known survivors. A celebration of Life will be at O'keefes on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020