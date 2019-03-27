|
|
MEIN, Frederick K. III "Freddie"
87, passed away March 23, 2019. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts but raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, he served in the Army and had a Master's degree in Criminal Justice from St. Leo's College. He was retired from the St. Petersburg Police Department as well as the State Attorney's offices. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Imelda; his wife of 64 years, Adel; and his son, Michael. Fred is survived by his daughters, Michelle and Marcie; son-in-law, James; grandsons, Christopher and Michael; and his dog, Mika. Fred loved playing and watching sports but especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play soccer and baseball. Fred's memorial services will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33794 on April 6, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019