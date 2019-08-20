KERSCHUS, Frederick Walter 83, of Odessa, Florida, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Greenwich, Connecticut and moved to Ellenton, Florida in 1973. Fred was a retired United States Navy Chief Petty Officer. Fred is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen; his daughters, Jeanne Kerschus and Christine O'Brien (son-in-law, Sean); brother, Nils; sister, Ingrid; brother-in-law, John Stolarski; and grandson, Michael. Fred was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and positive example of a man filled with Christ's love. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lutz and the Knights of Columbus. He also had a passion for gardening and was certified as a master gardener. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, on Wednesday, August 21 at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Full military honors and burial will be rendered at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. LoylessFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019