KRUG, Frederick Thomas of St. Petersburg, passed Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judith Krug; one son, Christopher Krug; one granddaughter, Natalie Krug; one brother, Richard Krug. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. "A McRae Service "



