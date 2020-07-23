1/
Frederick Lauro
LAURO, Frederick Thomas "Fred" 92, of St. Petersburg, FL was born in Washington, PA in 1928 and moved to Akron OH as a child. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dolores Lauro, who passed away two months prior; sisters, Mary Loar and Julia Harris; brothers, Charles, Frank, Jackie, and John Lauro; step brothers, Antonio, Patrick and Alberto Lauro; mother, Martha; father, Francesco Lauro. Fred was a hard working family man who was a great father and provider for his family. He was a truck driver for Roadway Express and a Trustee in the local Teamsters Union. Fred was an Army Veteran Paratrooper 11th Airborne. He was a champion driver in truck rodeos throughout the country until retirement from Roadway. He then moved to Florida in 1985 with his wife Dolores and worked at Publix for 15 years. He loved his wife and children unconditionally and loved being with them at family events. In his younger years he would make fantastic homemade wine and homemade pizza. Fred enjoyed watching the Tampa Bay Rays and on occasion go to a game. Fred passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Michael Lauro, Fred Lauro, Tony (Tammy) Lauro and Greg Lauro; daughter, Debbie (Bob) Jacobs; sister, Patty (Pat) Koehl; grandchildren, Fred (April) Lauro, Anthony (Marisa) Lauro, Joe Lauro, Michael Lauro, Melissa (Brian) McPeek, Hannah Lauro, Louis Lauro, and Benjamin Lauro; great-grandchildren, Austin Lauro, Gary Gwinn, Avery Lauro, Ayden Watson, Azalea Lauro, Bryleigh Lauro, Ariana Lauro and Genevieve McPeek. He will be sorely missed. On line guestbook is at davidcgross.com David C. Gross Funeral Home

July 23, 2020
Our sympathy to all the family and friends.

Ida Rea and Valentina Ranaldi-Adams - members of the Lauro family
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Lauro Family for the loss of your loved one, Frederick Thomas, "Fred", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
