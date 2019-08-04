LAVERY, Frederick Gustin 97, of Largo passed away July 28, 2019. Fred was born March 14, 1922 in St Louis, MO. He served his country in the US Marine Corps during both WWII and the Korean War. During his working years he was a Cartographer working for the US Geological Survey. He was a Past Commander of VFW Post 10094 and District 9. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carolyn; son, Donald G. (Susana) Lavery; daughter, Laura L. (Paul) Knapp; and son-in-law, Gerard Hart along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Aurora L. Hart and brother, John V. Lavery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to The Hospice Foundation of the Florida Suncoast or St. Dunstan's Anglican Church. Visitation will be held Aug. 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, 727-562-2080. Funeral Services will be Aug. 17, 2019 at 3 pm at St. Dunstan's Anglican Church, 2790 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL. For more information please visit: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019