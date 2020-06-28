Frederick MERRIAM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERRIAM, Dr. Frederick Rieman passed away peacefully at home, June 22, 2020 in the company of his loving wife. He was 95 years old and was predeceased by his brothers, Charles S. Merriam and Allen Merriam; and his sister, Barbara Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Rod Keskiner, Aydin Keskiner (Barbara), Sara McGilvary (Michael), Jay Merriam (Ruth) and Douglas Merriam; grandchildren, Sophie Keskiner, Maxwell Keskiner, Jessica McGilvary Delgado (Robby), Matthew McGilvary (Courtney), Tony Merriam (Tonya); and great-grandchildren, Leah Delgado, Joshua Delgado, and Linden Merriam. A funeral service with the immediate family will be held at Congregation Schaarai Zedek on Sunday, June 28 at 11 am. The service will be livestreamed at Zedek.org/streaming so his many friends and colleagues can view the service. The family asks that any donations be made in Fred's honor to Jewish National Fund. He will be greatly missed by his large loving extended family. For full obituary and online guestbook visit segalfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Service
11:00 AM
livestreamed at Zedek.org/streaming
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Congregation Schaarai Zedek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved