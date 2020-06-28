Frederick MERRIAM

MERRIAM, Dr. Frederick Rieman passed away peacefully at home, June 22, 2020 in the company of his loving wife. He was 95 years old and was predeceased by his brothers, Charles S. Merriam and Allen Merriam; and his sister, Barbara Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Rod Keskiner, Aydin Keskiner (Barbara), Sara McGilvary (Michael), Jay Merriam (Ruth) and Douglas Merriam; grandchildren, Sophie Keskiner, Maxwell Keskiner, Jessica McGilvary Delgado (Robby), Matthew McGilvary (Courtney), Tony Merriam (Tonya); and great-grandchildren, Leah Delgado, Joshua Delgado, and Linden Merriam. A funeral service with the immediate family will be held at Congregation Schaarai Zedek on Sunday, June 28 at 11 am. The service will be livestreamed at Zedek.org/streaming so his many friends and colleagues can view the service. The family asks that any donations be made in Fred's honor to Jewish National Fund. He will be greatly missed by his large loving extended family. For full obituary and online guestbook visit segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.