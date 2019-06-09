MOSLEY, Frederick "Fred"
of Riverview, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Mosley; daughter, Kyra Cabrera; granddaughters, Makayla and Brianna; his sisters, Edie Serra (Joe) and Betty Johns (Al). Romans 10:9 That if you confess with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord", and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. His family will remember his loving heart and his multiple roles he had in everyone's life from brother-in-law to uncle. He was loved by all.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 9 to June 10, 2019