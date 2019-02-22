Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Frederick Pollack
81, of Largo, FL, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. Frederick was born in Barberton, Ohio to James and Kathernie. He grew up in Norton, Ohio. During his childhood Frederick wanted to find a steady career. He fell in love with the printing industry. Frederick worked for the Akron Beacon for 35 years as a printer. During his years he loved to travel. He visited most of the 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. He enjoyed a game of Chess and Pinochle, tasting new hot sauces, and would dare you to eat a hot pepper at any family holiday get together. While in his late teens and early twenties he was in a Polka band. He was very talented and could play the Oboe, Clarinet, and the Saxophone in alto and tenor. Frederick was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Largo, FL. Frederick is survived by children, Timothy F. Pollack, Diana R. Russo, Cynthia K. Grayson, and Marlene G. Sias; eight grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and sister; Nancy M. Lee. A memorial service will be held in Frederick's honor at 11 am on Saturday, Febraury 23, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo, FL 33774.

Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019
