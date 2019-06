ROE, Frederick72, of Pinellas Park, passed away May 31, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Corning, NY to the late Frederick and Selena (Heitzeurater) Roe. Fred was a youth football coach for the Azalea Bulldogs, a director of volunteers with PARC, All Children's and Meals on Wheels. He worked as a job coach for supported employment at Roe and Associates. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jean; children, Tami Goucher (Bill) and Scott Elliott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Elizabeth Patterson (David), Andrew Elliott; siblings, William Roe (Lorena), Patty Adkins (Danny), Selena Jordan (Marcus); and many nieces and nephews. Fred's celebration of life will be held June 15, 2019 at Maximo Presbyterian Church, St. Petersburg, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Visit the online guestbook at: