ROE, Frederick
72, of Pinellas Park, passed away May 31, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Corning, NY to the late Frederick and Selena (Heitzeurater) Roe. Fred was a youth football coach for the Azalea Bulldogs, a director of volunteers with PARC, All Children's and Meals on Wheels. He worked as a job coach for supported employment at Roe and Associates. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jean; children, Tami Goucher (Bill) and Scott Elliott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Elizabeth Patterson (David), Andrew Elliott; siblings, William Roe (Lorena), Patty Adkins (Danny), Selena Jordan (Marcus); and many nieces and nephews. Fred's celebration of life will be held June 15, 2019 at Maximo Presbyterian Church, St. Petersburg, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Visit the online guestbook at:
AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019