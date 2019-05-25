Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick T. PLUMB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PLUMB, Frederick T.



72, of Tampa, FL., passed April 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Beacon, NY., Fred, his wife of 49 years, and only daughter, moved to Tampa in 1977. While earning his BA degree from USF, he was a dedicated employee of Tampa General Hospital, from which he retired as Director of Human Resources after 26 years of employment. Fred was a kind and gentle man, who was well loved and respected by many. Not only a fair and true man, but one who took genuine pride in mentoring and encouraging others to grow to their fullest potential. He enjoyed spending time with family, napping with his cats, biking with his brother, playing guitar, traveling, history, and happy hour with friends. With his quirky sense of humor, Fred will be remembered for his integrity, wisdom, honesty, and generosity. Quick with a good tip and amusing with witty remarks, above all things, Fred was a man of great faith. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Plumb; and sister, Nancy Rokitnicki. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; daughter, Jennifer (Christopher) Foster; grandchildren, Cody Foster and Melissa (Reynaldo) Riveria; four great-grandchildren; Kristyna, Koltyn, Remie, and Elijah; as well as his younger siblings, David (Jeanne) Plumb, and Evelyn (Tony) Vicario. Visitation will be held June 7, 2019 at 10:30 am, with an 11 am mass to follow. Services will be at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 17512 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL 33558. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or CMTA.

