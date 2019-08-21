THOMPSON, Frederick A. 44, of Tampa, FL., passed away Aug. 13, 2019. He is survived by his three gorgeous girls, Trinity, Shalimar and Sirisone. His younger brother and best friend, Ken Beckett and his loving, out spoken mother, Diane (Thompson) Sonnee. He is preceded in death by true one-of-a-kind New Yorkers, his grandfather, Charles A. Sonnee, Jr.; grandmother, Elaine Sonnee; and aunt, Teresa Halidy. He will be forever remembered as a brilliant, resilient, die-hard New Yorker with a penchant for computer engineering, a passion for music and a love for sci-fi movies. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
