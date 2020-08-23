1/1
Frederick VIMOND
1962 - 2020
VIMOND, Frederick Andrew Sr. of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, and went home to the Lord. Fred was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 8, 1962 to Edmund and Pamela Vimond. He married the love of his life, Denise Endsley on October 9, 1993. With marriage, Fred became a father to Melanie Marsh and Brian Templien. He was later blessed with a daughter, Blakelie Dene Vimond; and a son, Frederick Andrew Vimond Jr. He was also blessed with two granddaughters, Isabella Frances Marsh and Madison Rose Marsh. Prior to becoming a husband and father, Fred played soccer at Kenyon College where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology. He had a long, successful career as a financial advisor and business partner at Aegis Insurance. Fred loved soccer, football, baseball, Silver Surfer comic books, cruises, stamp collecting, Indy car races and the Grateful Dead. Nothing gave Fred greater enjoyment than coaching and watching his children play sports as he was an accomplished childhood athlete himself. Fred leaves behind his loving wife, Denise of 27 years; daughter, Melanie, her husband, Ryan, and their two daughters, Isabella and Madison; son, Brian; daughter, Blakelie; son, Drew and his wife, Courtney; parents, Edmund and Pamela; brother, Chip, his wife, Muriel, and daughter, Cecile; sister, Cynthia, her husband Jason and their daughter, Christina and son, Jack; additionally, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Fred had a huge heart for his friends and family, and always showed them how much he cared and loved them. Funeral services will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:30-12 pm and the service will be at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Fred's name to a local charity at www.thekindmouse.org or March of Dimes. Anderson McQueen

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
AUG
23
Service
12:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
