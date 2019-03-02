HUETING, Frederik Willem
passed away peacefully Feb. 23, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Cornelia "Cora" Hueting; and their children, Fritz Hueting (Gene), Josina Ware (Mike), and Jannie DelRio; in addition to grandchildren, Ashley, Sean, Justin, Kristen, Caitlin, Alexandra, and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, Jeannie, Atticus, and Noah.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019