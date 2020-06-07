Fredrick HASSELMAN
HASSELMAN, Fredrick Lee 87, Dunedin Born in Chicago IL, died May 25, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Army. Graduate of New Trier High School and Illinois State University. Fred played minor league baseball for the New York Yankees and also scouted for the Chicago White Sox. He played for the Dunedin Gray Jays, a Toronto Blue Jay's sponsored over 70's softball team. He worked as an accountant in Clearwater. He enjoyed cigars, gin martinis, flirting with waitresses, the Pinehurst Pub and yelling at sports on TV. As the family searched for pictures to memorialize him, they could not find one without a drink in his hand or a cigar in his mouth. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan and survived by his children, Fred, Nancy, Judith Bowers, Ed, two grandchildren, Olivia and Anna Bowers.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
