HAYES, Fredrick
born December 1, 1984 in St.Petersburg FL, deceased April 3, 2019. He leaves behind his mother, Earlean Ruffin; five brothers; two sisters; four nieces; four nephews; two aunts; three uncles; three sister-in-laws, and a host of family and friends. Special thanks to his job, Target and associates. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 pm at
Zion Hill Mortuary.
Zion Hill Mortuary
1700 49th Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 328-ZION
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019