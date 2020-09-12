1/1
Frieda BACHOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACHOWSKI, Frieda Emma (Niesborella) 98, died Sept. 2, 2020, in Tampa, FL. She was born in Philadelphia, PA. She and late husband, Stephen, raised their children in Tabernacle, NJ. In retirement, they moved to New York. Her last address before moving to Tampa, FL, with her daughter, was Penn Yan, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Frieda J. Bach-owski; son, Stephen Jr. and Rachele A. Bachowski; grandchildren, Alison Marie and Stephen Paul; and son , Russell F. Bachowski. Send condolences online to: macdonaldfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved