STORY, Frieda McDonald 96, of St. Petersburg, Florida, went on to be with her Lord in Plant City on September 3, 2019. She is survived by her two sisters, MaryAnn Middlebrooks and Carol Jensen of Plant City; also, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Albert Story; her parents; and three bothers. She was an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in St. Petersburg for 50 years and then member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Plant City. She was an office manager for Dr. John Thompson in St. Petersburg for 35 years. She also served for Hospice at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg for 10 years. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. A funeral will be held Saturday, September 7, at 11 am at Hopewell Baptist Historic Chapel, 6001 S. County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Interment is at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019