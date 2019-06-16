Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. George Metzger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





(Ret.) passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He leaves a loving wife and five daughters, Barbara Thomas of Scaly Mountain, NC; Linda Massey of Palatka, FL; Susan Popp of Seminole, Carol Ventura and Ann Poiror, both of St. Petersburg. He will also be missed by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. George retired from the Air Force after 20 years, at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He had multiple citations for service during the Korean War. He was in the Marshall Islands for the A-Bomb test on Kwajalein Atoll in 1959. After retiring, he owned Offshore Marine Electronics. He installed the electronics on many racing yachts. Later, he owned Microtech Inc. where he designed and built AC/DC converters for commercial use. After retiring, George and Betty enjoyed many summers in Scaly Mountain. There will be a memorial service at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30 Ave N., St. Petersburg, at 3:30 pm on Saturday, June 22. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's name to the or VFW post near you.



Sorensen Funeral Home



SorensenFuneralHome.com





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.