BLANCHARD, G. Robert Sr. 93, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at the ranch he loved in Dade City, Florida. He was born in Alicia, Arkansas March 5, 1927 to Hubert Howard Blanchard and Van Jean Martin Blanchard. Bob and his siblings grew up sharecropping on a small farm outside Jonesboro, Arkansas during the Great Depression. During World War II, Bob followed his older brothers into service and joined the US Navy serving as a radar operator on the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa in 1945-46. After returning home he attended Arkansas State University on the GI Bill and graduated in 1951 with a degree in Agriculture. In 1987 he was honored by ASU as their Distinguished Alumni for that year. After graduating, he worked for Allied Chemical, which moved him to Florida in 1952 selling agricultural chemicals during the orange boom of the 1950s. In Orlando he met his first love Judith Rozier Blanchard and they married in 1958. Allied offered Bob a job in New York City as Senior Vice President, but he turned it down to raise his family in Florida and later joined his father-in-law's company Rozier Machinery, the Caterpillar Tractor Dealer for central Florida. He moved the headquarters of Rozier from Orlando to Tampa in 1966 and was appointed CEO of Rozier in 1970. Bob pioneered the business of heavy equipment leasing at Rozier which led to astronomical growth and later became a key business model for Caterpillar worldwide. Bob was awarded a second Caterpillar franchise, Blanchard Machinery Company for the state of South Carolina in 1982, becoming one of the country's first Cat dealers with two franchises. Bob was a great husband and father, and he loved being surrounded by family. He and Judy's house on San Miguel was a center of activity for their friends and children's friends, all were welcome. Repeat visitors, particularly the kid's friends, were treated as family and soon found themselves pulling weeds and taking out the garbage. They lived there until Judy's death in 1987. Growing up on a farm infused Bob with tremendous love for the land and in the early 1980s he began acquiring what became Boar's Head ranch, where his friends, children, children's friends, and now their kids have spent decades hunting, fishing and telling stories around the campfire. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Blanchard; sons, Joe (Melissa), Bob Jr. (Linda), and Bill Blanchard; stepson, Bartley Rice (Charity); sister, Barbara Blanchard; sister-in-law, Pat Blanchard; brother-in-law, Alaster MacDonald; nineteen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Bob was predeceased by his first wife Judith Rozier Blanchard in 1987 and his second wife Sharon Smith Blanchard in 2018 and stepsons, Smith and Bo Rice. He was also predeceased by his parents, brothers Bill, Ken, and Hubert Blanchard and sister-in-law, Janive Blanchard, as well as Rozier family in-laws, Jeanne and Jack Winter, Joan and Bob Stevens, and Sue McDonald. Never one to rest on his laurels, in the early 1980s, Bob founded WRB Enterprises to diversify his businesses. He privatized and ran the electric utilities in Turks and Caicos in 1986 and Grenada in 1994. His focus on community led him to take over the reins of Ybor Square, the first and largest redevelopment in Ybor City, helping to pioneer the revitalization of this important historic district. Bob also had a strong belief in community banking and was also incredibly proud of being a Founder and former Chairman of The Bank of Tampa, helping build it into the community institution it is today. He was also a Founder of what later became CenterState Bank, now called SouthState Bank. His business success was rooted in the belief of treating everyone with respect and building win-win solutions. Bob was always willing to give someone a hand up in life and helped many people get started in business or through a difficult time. His witty observations on life continue to guide those left behind. In 1988, Bob was blessed to marry his second wife Sharon Smith Blanchard. In the late 1990s, they moved to Little Everglades Ranch in Dade City, Florida which became their adopted hometown. Together they turned Little Everglades into an extraordinarily beautiful place and hosted many community events including The Little Everglades Steeplechase, which drew tens of thousands to the ranch from 2001-2008 and became a highlight of the Spring social season. Bob was deeply invested in community endeavors, always ready to say "yes" to worthy projects in need of help. He was President of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Tampa Committee of 100, a Trustee of University of Tampa, a Board Member of The Florida Aquarium, Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, Tampa Metropolitan YMCA, The Boys and Girls Club, and many others. He never sought to have anything named after him and believed that doing a good deed was its own reward. In addition, Bob was a member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, as well as The University Club, Tampa Club, Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club, Tampa Yacht Club and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. Bob was generous, honest, and unselfish, and he related with people from all walks of life. He will forever be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, a mischievous smile, and his warm heart. He made everyone feel they were special. Whether to the mountains of North Carolina, the Caribbean islands where he did business, or back home to Northeast Arkansas, Bob enjoyed traveling to places he loved. A memorial service for will be held sometime in 2021 when his friends and family can all get together. Contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Robert Blanchard Sr. to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, 4300 W Cypress St, Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33607-4157 or online at https://cftampabay.org/memorial