SEQUEIRA, Gabriel C. "Puly" born in Habana, Cuba on March 30, 1933, and passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 87 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He immigrated and made Tampa his home. A descendant of the giant musical family "Romeu", he was a well-known Latin radio personality and lifelong musician. Puly will always be remembered for his humanitarian work and his love for his community. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucia; a brother, Armando Sequeira; a sister Zenaida Castro Romeu; three children, Gema Alvaré (Marco), Gabriel "Gaby" Sequeira, Jr. (Nicolle), Gladys Garcia (Cosme), 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at the Cuban Civic Club located at 10905 Memorial Hwy, Tampa on Saturday, September 26. The family will receive friends from 36 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to any local children's school of music or The Florida Orchestra in his name.



