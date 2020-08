Or Copy this URL to Share

DECAPUA, Gabriele born in Berlin, Germany passed on July 28, 2020. A World War II survivor, Gaby later came to the U.S. and lived in Buffalo, NY before moving to Florida. She will be forever missed by her loving family.



