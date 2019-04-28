Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Martin PATTERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATTERSON, Gail Martin



76, born August 25, 1943 in Brockton, MA, passed away April 22, 2019. Gail graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1961. She moved to Tampa in 1976, and was employed at the Tampa Tribune where she started as an Inserter in the mail-room and worked her way up to the night shift Mail-room supervisor, and retired after 28 years of service. Gail enjoyed attending rummage sales, refurbishing furniture, in her younger days riding motorcycles, needle point, sewing, and traveling. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alma Martin; brother, Ronald Martin; husband, Ronald Patterson. She is survived by her four children, Sharon, Jeffrey (Kathy), Diana (Jimmy), Ronald Jr. all of Tampa; five grandsons, Michael, Anthony, Bradley, Adam, and Jimmy Jr. (Jovan) all of Tampa; one great-granddaughter, Nichole; and brother, Wayne (Brenda) of Massachusetts.

PATTERSON, Gail Martin76, born August 25, 1943 in Brockton, MA, passed away April 22, 2019. Gail graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1961. She moved to Tampa in 1976, and was employed at the Tampa Tribune where she started as an Inserter in the mail-room and worked her way up to the night shift Mail-room supervisor, and retired after 28 years of service. Gail enjoyed attending rummage sales, refurbishing furniture, in her younger days riding motorcycles, needle point, sewing, and traveling. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alma Martin; brother, Ronald Martin; husband, Ronald Patterson. She is survived by her four children, Sharon, Jeffrey (Kathy), Diana (Jimmy), Ronald Jr. all of Tampa; five grandsons, Michael, Anthony, Bradley, Adam, and Jimmy Jr. (Jovan) all of Tampa; one great-granddaughter, Nichole; and brother, Wayne (Brenda) of Massachusetts. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close