PATTERSON, Gail Martin
76, born August 25, 1943 in Brockton, MA, passed away April 22, 2019. Gail graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1961. She moved to Tampa in 1976, and was employed at the Tampa Tribune where she started as an Inserter in the mail-room and worked her way up to the night shift Mail-room supervisor, and retired after 28 years of service. Gail enjoyed attending rummage sales, refurbishing furniture, in her younger days riding motorcycles, needle point, sewing, and traveling. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alma Martin; brother, Ronald Martin; husband, Ronald Patterson. She is survived by her four children, Sharon, Jeffrey (Kathy), Diana (Jimmy), Ronald Jr. all of Tampa; five grandsons, Michael, Anthony, Bradley, Adam, and Jimmy Jr. (Jovan) all of Tampa; one great-granddaughter, Nichole; and brother, Wayne (Brenda) of Massachusetts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019