Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Gail Reilly


1936 - 2020
Gail Reilly Obituary
REILLY, Gail 83, of Trinity, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2020. She was born in Yonkers, NY, August 23, 1936 to Andrew and Helen Brozman. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Portan- ova; her sons, David, Kevin (Bobbie); daughters, Elisabeth (Steve) and Susan (Michael Binkley); grandchildren, Zachary DiMarco, Kirstie Reilly, Kelsey Sheppard (Robert) and Jake Reilly. Dobies FH/Holiday
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
