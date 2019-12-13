ROOS, Gail E. 77, of Clearwater, loving wife, and mother of two daughters, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Gail was born on June 29, 1942, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Nelson and Ruth Tuck. She attended R.H. King Collegiate school in Toronto, where she was involved in track and field and achieved a scholastic high jump record. She later served in the Royal Canadian Air Force and worked for Bell Canada telephone, then became a nurse for several years and joined the V.O.N. (Victorian Order of Nurses). She enjoyed growing food on the farm and cooking from scratch with her mother and daughters. Gail raised and rode horses, raised large dogs and many other animals, and was a crack shot with a rifle. She taught her daughters to play music, to knit and crochet, and made all their clothes and Halloween costumes. Gail was an avid music lover and a collector of The Band music and memorabilia, having a friendship with one of the members. Later in life, she was instrumental in setting up friendly Halloween displays at home designed for the enjoyment of smaller children. Gail was a passionate Lightning hockey fan since their beginning, having followed them around for their practices. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Ruth; her stepfather, William (Bill) Handley; and her sister, Donna Dolan. She is survived by her loving family, husband, Michael Roos; daughters, Deborah Schmeltzer and Cheryle Coulter; son-in-law, William (Bill) Coulter; grandson, David Coulter and daughter-in-law, Amanda; grandson, Marc Coulter; sister-in-law, Elaine Macfarlane; and several Dolan nieces and nephews, Nelson, Laura, Gail, Robert, and Linda. Cremation services are being handled by the Taylor Family Funeral Home in Pinellas Park. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

