Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gail's life story with friends and family

Share Gail's life story with friends and family

SHAPIRO, Gail (Murray) 81, of Seminole, died May 16, 2020. She is survived by her family, Jacquelyn Duchala, Andrew Duchala, and Shane Duchala. National Cemation Society



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store