Gains BAILEY (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gains BAILEY.
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BAILEY, Gains Hugh Sr. 91, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was prede-ceased by son, Gains Bailey Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Nellie Bailey; three children, Janice, Donna, and Doug; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army WWII as a cryptographer and had a successful career in the Insurance Industry. Kind and caring, he was devoted to his family and to all who knew him. Hugh spent many happy years enjoying boating, fishing, playing cards, and traveling the country with family and friends. The family will receive friends for Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 between 1 and 2 pm, at the Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E Lake Ave., Tampa. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 2 pm at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details