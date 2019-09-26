BAILEY, Gains Hugh Sr. 91, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was prede-ceased by son, Gains Bailey Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Nellie Bailey; three children, Janice, Donna, and Doug; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army WWII as a cryptographer and had a successful career in the Insurance Industry. Kind and caring, he was devoted to his family and to all who knew him. Hugh spent many happy years enjoying boating, fishing, playing cards, and traveling the country with family and friends. The family will receive friends for Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 between 1 and 2 pm, at the Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E Lake Ave., Tampa. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 2 pm at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019