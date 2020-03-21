CASHMAN, Gale Lynn 61, of Tampa, passed away March 19, 2020. She is survived by her father, Galen J. Moore; siblings, Patricia (John) Beaupre, Robert Moore, and Brian Moore; husband, Michael Cashman Jr.; daughters, Stacey (Abid) Farooqui and Angel Cashman; niece and nephew, Nicole and Michael Beaupre; and grandson, Rohan Farooqui. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice (Hauser) Moore. Born in Sacramento, California; Gale moved to Tampa with her family in 1968 when her father retired from the United States Air Force. She loved cosmetology, music, cooking, baking, crafts, everything purple, and taking care of children. She dedicated her life to her family and helping others.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020