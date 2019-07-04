Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Galen Michael WALKER. View Sign Service Information Wells Memorial and Event Center 1903 West Reynolds Street Plant City , FL 33563 (813)-752-1111 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wells Memorial and Event Center 1903 West Reynolds Street Plant City , FL 33563 View Map Visitation 2:00 PM Wells Memorial and Event Center 1903 West Reynolds Street Plant City , FL 33563 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WALKER, Galen Michael



70, crossed over to paradise on July 1, 2019 after a courageous 10-year battle with Alzheimer's. A native of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Galen moved to Plant City in 1975, where he worked as an analyst at CF Industries for 35 years. Known for his bright smile and boundless kindness, Galen was a friend to everyone lucky enough to meet him. He was an avid volunteer for The United Way, and an enthusiastic race walker with many trophies to his name. He was also a passionate fan of Christmas, playing Santa Claus around the community for years, and elaborately turning his house into a Florida winter wonderland every holiday season. In short, Galen was a truly special man who brought a little more brightness to the world, just by being in it. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Gayla; her children, Neil and Stephanie; his children, Benjamin and Wendy; three grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 6 at 2 pm, with family receiving friends an hour prior to at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, with graveside services following at Oaklawn Cemetery in Plant City. All family and friends are invited to attend.

