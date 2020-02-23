|
CARR, Garland Wayne Sr. 78, of Zephyrhills, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. Garland was born in Charleston, WV on Aug. 5, 1941 and moved to the Tampa Bay area after an early career in the West Virginia Coal Mining Industry and Heavy Equipment Repair. Garland was retired from the construction industry where he had owned and operated his own construction company for more than 30 years in the Tampa Bay area. He is survived by wife of 52 years, Marilyn Jo Carr of Zephyrhills; children, Robert Carr Sr., David Carr (Lowana), Wesley Carr (Vanessa) and Kim Fields (Bill), of Florida; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessie, Ashley, Jordan, Cynthia, Taylor, Rachel, Abbey, Robert Jr. and Andrew (Helena) of Florida and Matthew Casto of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren, Abigayle, Andrew, Eli, Hunter, Baileigh, Anthony, Alastor and Laney; brother, George Carr (Tina) of Charleston, WV and Nancy Patton of Tennessee. He was predeceased by his parents, Wesley "Scat" and Gladys Marie Carr of Charleston, WV; son, Garland Carr Jr. and daughter, Cindy Marie Carr; and siblings, Euldine McSurley, Hattie Mae Miller, James "Manny" Carr and Darryl Carr of West Virginia. Garland will be missed by all who loved him but all who loved him know; "Life is but a stopping place, a pause in what's to be, a resting place along the road to sweet eternity". A Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, FL on Tuesday, February, 25 at 11 am. Sunset Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020