Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Memory Gardens
Thonotosassa, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Wayne Sr. Carr


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland Wayne Sr. Carr Obituary
78, of Zephyrhills, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. Garland was born in Charleston, WV on August 5, 1941 and moved to the Tampa Bay area after an early career in the West Virginia Coal Mining Industry and Heavy Equipment Repair. Garland was retired from the construction industry where he had owned and operated his own construction company for more than 30 years in the Tampa Bay area. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Jo Carr of Zephyrhills; children, Robert Carr Sr., David Carr (Lowana), Wesley Carr (Vanessa), and Kim Fields (Bill), of Florida; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessie, Ashley, Jordan, Cynthia, Taylor, Rachel, Abbey, Robert Jr., and Andrew (Helena) of Florida and Matthew Casto of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren, Abigayle, Andrew, Eli, Hunter, Baileigh, Anthony, Alastor, and Laney; brother, George Carr (Tina) of Charleston, WV and Nancy Patton of Tennessee. He was predeceased by his parents, Wesley "Scat" and Gladys Marie Carr of Charleston, WV; son, Garland Carr Jr.; daughter, Cindy Marie Carr; and siblings, Euldine McSurley, Hattie Mae Miller, James "Manny" Carr, and Darryl Carr of West Virginia. Garland will be missed by all who loved him but all who loved him know, "Life is but a stopping place, a pause in what's to be, a resting place along the road to sweet eternity". A Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, FL on Tuesday, February, 25 at 11:00 a.m.
Sunset Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Download Now