Garrett Ray WILLIAMS

  • "My sympathies to Garrett's family."
    - David Thompson
  • "Our deepest sympathies to the family. We pray in your..."
Loyless Funeral Home
5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd.
Land O'Lakes, FL
34639
(813)-435-6487
Obituary
WILLIAMS, Garrett Ray

20, a lifelong resident of Tampa, Florida passed away June 15, 2019. Garrett was a Technician at Sunbelt Transport Refrigeration. He enjoyed his job and all the people he worked with. In his spare time he was a self-proclaimed movie critic. Garrett is survived by his parents, Scott and Teresa; sister, Sabrina Williams; paternal grandmother, his "Ali" Maude Williams; maternal grandmother, Virginia Stegall and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Words of comfort be expressed at:

loylessfuneralhomes.com

Loyless Funeral Home 813-991-7500
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019
