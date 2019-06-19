WILLIAMS, Garrett Ray
20, a lifelong resident of Tampa, Florida passed away June 15, 2019. Garrett was a Technician at Sunbelt Transport Refrigeration. He enjoyed his job and all the people he worked with. In his spare time he was a self-proclaimed movie critic. Garrett is survived by his parents, Scott and Teresa; sister, Sabrina Williams; paternal grandmother, his "Ali" Maude Williams; maternal grandmother, Virginia Stegall and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Words of comfort be expressed at:
loylessfuneralhomes.com
Loyless Funeral Home 813-991-7500
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019