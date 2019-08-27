Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 (813)-435-6487 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VERBICH, Garrick Michael "Gary" 62, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana and has been a resident of Florida for 13 years. Gary was a skilled Master Carpenter, and enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, woodworking, gardening, going to the beach and exploring State Parks. He was the proudest King and Keeper-of-the-trailer-park and the residents remain his nearest and dearest friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Verbich and nephew, Matthew Verbich. He is survived by the love of his life of 32 years, Cynthia Schrader; three children, Taylor (Michael) Verbich, Jeremy Verbich, and Elizabeth Verbich-Britton; two brothers, John (Laura) Verbich Jr. and Eric (Debbie) Verbich; three sisters, Jodee Verbich, Cindy (Tom) Mayer, and Jill (Stan) Verbich; and many cousins and extended family and friends. Gary was loved by all and will always be missed. A celebration of Gary's life will be from 6-8 pm Wednesday, August 28, at Loyless Funeral Home in Land O' Lakes, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL 34639.

