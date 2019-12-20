LAWSON, Garry Ray 62, of Brooks- ville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home, with his wife of over 37 years by his side. He was born December 14, 1956, in North Carolina, and came to Brooksville in his early twenties. He had a faith all his own, and was many wonderful things in his lifetime, namely a dear husband and father, and devoted Papa to his grandbabies. He was a passionate upholsterer by family trade and a sales manager by career. He loved to laugh, enjoyed westerns and sports of every kind, and kept family as the well-spring of his heart. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his two daughters, Autumn and Falan; his son-in-law, Josh; his three pride-and-joys, Kienan, Kavani, and Jakarda; his canine grandson, Hobie; one brother and two sisters. His faith, humor, sincere love, deep kindness, and enduring positivity will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019