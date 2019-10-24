MacRAE, Garry W. of St. Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in his 76th year after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Montreal, PQ and raised in Scarborough, Ontario he was a transport owner operator for many years. He relocated to Florida in 1990. We will miss his life stories, jokes and helping hand to many. Garry is survived by his loving wife, Jean; daughter, Danielle; son, Jamison (Lori); his five grandchildren; one great- grandchild; nephews, niece; and sister, Trudy. He was predeceased by his parents William and Alta MacRae. He will be greatly missed by family and friends and especially pet, Snowy. Memorial donations may be made to or your favorite animal rescue. Beach Memorial Chapel

