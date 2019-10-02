ARNOLD, Gary H. 64, of St. Petersburg, passed away at the family residence on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Florida in 1974. Gary was a life-long volunteer for the city of St. Petersburg and was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg. He is survived by his mother, Regina McMahon of Pinellas Park; sisters, Linda Carvalho of Edgewood, NM and Annette Herrmann (William) of Clearwater; step brother, Raymond McMahon Jr. of Sarasota; uncle, Richard Kornick (Jeanette) of Great Falls, MT; nieces and nephews, Sunshine Hubbard, Jesse Collins (Lindsay), Jeanne Collins, Sierra Collins, Javier Carvalho and Santiago Carvalho. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Arnold of Springfield, IL. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday October 5 at 9:30 am prior to Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:30 am. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. TAYLOR Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida 33781 (727) 545-9858 www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019